Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $804,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,267 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.1 %

RIVN stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

