Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

