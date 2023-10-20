Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

