Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 2,643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $46.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

