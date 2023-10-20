Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 8,525 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navient by 12.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 114,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Stock Down 1.4 %

Navient stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

