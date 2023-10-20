Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

