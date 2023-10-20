Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 54 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

