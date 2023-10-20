Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $145.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

