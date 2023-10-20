Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.