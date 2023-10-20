Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 3,461 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rambus were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

