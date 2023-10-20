ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $86.19 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

