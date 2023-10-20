Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

