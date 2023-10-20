ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,338.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 838,469 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

