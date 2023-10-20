Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,828,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $609,600. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

