BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.