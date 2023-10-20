Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

