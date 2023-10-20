SVB Leerink Downgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Market Perform

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $56.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.57. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

