UBS Group Begins Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.