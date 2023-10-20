CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.02.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,433,000 after buying an additional 212,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

