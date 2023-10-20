Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.17. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $206.77 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.