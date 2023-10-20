WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.31 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and $1.85 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

