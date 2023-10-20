NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 126.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $40.75 on Friday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

