Carriage Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSV

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.