Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -221.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Down 1.1 %
MDV opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 245.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.41. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
