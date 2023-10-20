Northern Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:NTRSO)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Northern Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO opened at $18.30 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.
