Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declares $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9,343.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 357,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

