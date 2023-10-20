Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GOODO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $22.73.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

