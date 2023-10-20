Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANDM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

