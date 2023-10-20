Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LANDM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About Gladstone Land
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.