Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.56.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.