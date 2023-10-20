CMS Energy Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $53.51 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

