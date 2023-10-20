Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edison International’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.99 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

