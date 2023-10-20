Brokers Set Expectations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRNX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

