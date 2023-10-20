Financial Analysis: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) vs. Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 27.40% 8.51% 5.65% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.3% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StealthGas and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

StealthGas currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.64%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StealthGas and Box Ships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $152.76 million 1.28 $34.25 million $1.09 4.72 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Summary

StealthGas beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 4, 2023, it had a fleet of 36 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 297,841 cubic meters. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

