Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 4.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 163,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,549,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Bitfarms Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.16.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

