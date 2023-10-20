Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $202.15 and last traded at $202.24. 132,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,031,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average is $197.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.