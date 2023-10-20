Contrasting AES (NYSE:AESC) & NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

AES (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AES and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern Energy Group 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AES and NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.95 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 1.96 $183.01 million $3.00 15.76

Dividends

NorthWestern Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AES.

AES pays an annual dividend of $6.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AES and NorthWestern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than AES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats AES on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

