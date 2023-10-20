Orchid One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $57.95 million and $2.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,953.25 or 0.99925480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0598466 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,785,874.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.