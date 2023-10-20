Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Down 3.5%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. 198,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 906,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03. The stock has a market cap of C$477.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of C$665.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$647.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5795207 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,560.00. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.