Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 4.6%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 33,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 938,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Schrödinger Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.