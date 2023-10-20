Algorand Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $727.70 million and $38.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,927,079,500 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.