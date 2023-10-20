Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00009440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $79.52 million and $3.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,953.25 or 0.99925480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.79951016 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,998,002.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.