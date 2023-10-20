Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.