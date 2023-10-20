Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Portland General Electric’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

