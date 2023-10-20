Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEN. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

