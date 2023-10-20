Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.20%.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SES opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.
Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.