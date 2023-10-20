Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SES. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

