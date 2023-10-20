Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By Desjardins

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.15.

TSE:DFY opened at C$38.47 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

