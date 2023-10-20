Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

