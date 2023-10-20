Sleep Number Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.8 %

SNBR opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $461.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

