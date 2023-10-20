Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEAS. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

