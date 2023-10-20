Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.33.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 234.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

